Deaf/Hard of Hearing Smoke Alarms, commonly called “bed-shakers,” are not smoke alarms.
Rather, they work with smoke alarms in the home to notify deaf/hard of hearing individuals
of a possible life-threatening fire emergency.
Fire Safe South Carolina is currently able to provide this life-saving technology
to qualified applicants, download the Deaf/Hard of Hearing Smoke Alarm Program Application.
No. The alarm and installation is free.
Each qualified applicant may receive one Deaf/Hard of Hearing smoke alarm.
If you're unable to get them, Fire Safe South Carolina will work with your local fire department
and other resources to attempt to meet your needs.
You may call us at (803) 896-9825 or email FIRESAFESC@LLR.SC.GOV.
Attempts will be made to fulfill approved requests as quickly as possible.
Within a few weeks of receiving an application, our office will contact the requestor.
Once approved, to coordinate installation, contact will be made with your local fire department.
No. Bed shakers are installed in your bed and do not require any modifications.
No, the bed-shaker will not alert your fire department.
Call 911 in the event of a fire.
The provided LIFETONE device has no expiration date but requires operational smoke alarms in the home.